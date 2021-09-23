Olivia Wilde confessed her feelings for Harry Styles in an interesting way

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are one of the most mysterious couples in Hollywood. Despite the fact that the paparazzi often catch them together, the stars themselves abruptly suppress all questions about their relationship and do not appear together at social events.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. Photo: legion-media.ru

But even in their closed pair there is a place for romance. While Harry is on a tour of the United States, his beloved decided to demonstrate her feelings for him in an interesting way. Olivia complements her recent retro look with Styles’ flared jeans. The singer wore it in his Golden video. The title of the video is embossed on a string of pearls and beads. The price of the jewelry is $ 85. Attentive fans of the couple have long believed that the necklace is a secret sign of the couple’s love.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (photo: legion-media.ru)

Note, earlier Olivia Wilde was seen at the concert of her lover in Las Vegas, from where Styles’ Love On Tour began. The actress had fun and actively supported the musician: “She was so happy and danced all evening!” – then the eyewitness told E! News. “It was very sweet. She sang along with almost every song and had a good time with her company, ”he added.

Olivia Wilde at Harry Styles’ show in Vegas – September 04. pic.twitter.com/EFTLiujl8P – Olivia Wilde Pics (@picsowilde) September 5, 2021

Recall that conversations about the romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began to circulate in the press at the beginning of this year. According to rumors, it was the singer who caused the actress to break up with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she raised two children. By the way, Jason himself indirectly confirmed this information.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde (Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty Images for IFP)

