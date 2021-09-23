Olivia Wilde wore an emerald-colored evening dress with rhinestones – photo – Style

Hollywood star chose a luxurious dress

Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde, who recently attended a party in a light blue trouser suit, this time chose a more elegant and luxurious outfit.

The 35-year-old actress came to the screening of the film “The Punisher” in Los Angeles in a long emerald dress with a high neckline. Decorated with rhinestones, the outfit was completely closed and gracefully repeated the slender curves of Olivia’s body. From under the dress one could see quite massive black sandals on a high platform.

35-year-old Olivia Wilde in an emerald floor-length dress with rhinestones / Photo: AFP

Olivia Wilde wore black suede high heels sandals under an evening dress / Photo: AFP

Around the neck of the Hollywood star, there was a long gold chain with a pendant, and gold dangle earrings peeped out through the curls. In makeup, Olivia Wilde focused on the eyes, and painted her lips with nude lipstick.

Olivia Wilde complements the look with a gold pendant and earrings / Photo: AFP

