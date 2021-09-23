Olympic champion Makhov disqualified for doping – Gazeta.Ru

Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Bilyal Makhov has been disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules. official website Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

In February 2020, a banned growth hormone was found in a Russian sample taken during the out-of-competition period. The 34-year-old athlete is suspended from January 27, 2020.

In the summer of 2020, Makhov was declared the winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London after doping was found in the analyzes of the champion of the Games Artur Taymazov from Uzbekistan and the Georgian David Modzmanishvili, to whom the Russian lost in the semifinals, after checking old samples.

Also, the Russian is a three-time world champion and winner of the European championship in freestyle wrestling.

In May 2020, Makhov refused to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Earlier, the Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin said that Russian anti-doping system can serve as an example of work for the rest of the countries.