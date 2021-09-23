Orlov responded to the call to drive Dziuba with a nasty broom from sports

Commentator Gennady Orlov reacted to the words of the legendary Soviet biathlete Alexandra Tikhonova. Previously, he harshly criticized the Zenit striker Artem Dziubu for refusing to play for the Russian national team.

“Dziuba played very well against Rubin, but I still see that he is dissatisfied with his physical form. When he is in good shape, he runs to the flanks and acts more actively on the defensive. Now he lacks momentum.

Therefore, he told Karpin that he would not pull the October matches, but would prepare for the November matches. Artyom knows his condition. And now such a controversy was stirred up: such-and-such Dziuba, refused the national team. This decision is absolutely definitely not connected with that conflict with Karpin. These are not echoes.

Alexander Tikhonov said that Artyom should be driven out of sports with a filthy broom? Tikhonov is a four-time Olympic champion, but he is a very scandalous person. He drives everyone from somewhere to somewhere. It seems to him that the title of four-time Olympic champion allows him to make comments to everyone. He had a large court case, he and his brother were accused of an attempt on the life of the governor of Kuzbass. This is a shocking brawler. Why is a player who cannot play due to injury or is ill immediately a traitor to his homeland?

Fernandez also refused to play – no strength. Well, a person has no strength. Akinfeev has now also refused to play for the national team, because he cannot pull on two fronts, although he is the best goalkeeper of the championship. No need to compare. This is a purely populist statement, so that you get published, and your friends over a glass of beer said: “Well, you are great, well, you gave it.” Do not treat it like that, “Orlov said on the air of Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg.