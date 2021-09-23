Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland 2020: Watch the Trailer with Angelina Jolie | Vogue Ukraine

Starting from November 26, the family fantasy “Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland” will be shown in Ukrainian cinemas. Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine and David Oyelow play in the new Oscar-winning tale Brands Chapman. Judging by the trailer, we are waiting for a fascinating and dramatic story about two cult and beloved heroes – Alice and Peter Pan.

Fantasy is based on classic fairy tales by Lewis Carroll and James Barry. According to the synopsis, “nBefore Alice got to Wonderland and Peter became Pan, they were brother and sister. Their adventures began thanks to strength imagination inherited from a loving mother and a dreamer-father. With which would their family has not faced trials, they have never forgotten to dream … “Angelina Jolie plays the mother of Peter and Alice. For the actress, who is more and more engaged in human rights and charity work, this is a return to the screens after a long break.

The director of the film is Brenda Champen, winner of the Oscar for the animated blockbuster “Brave”, as well as the scriptwriter for the original animated films “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast”. The premiere of the tape took place in January this year at the Sundance Film Festival.