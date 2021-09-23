photo of her daughter, an exact copy of the actress

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing so fast! The actress published a rare snapshot with her small copy in honor of her 14th birthday.

Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how long it has been since she gave birth to daughter Valentina Paloma Pino from her husband Francois-Henri Pinault… The actress, 54-year-old star of the comedy “Glamorous Barefoot”, congratulated her daughter on her 14th birthday on September 21 in her heartfelt message. The post was accompanied by a rare photo of mom and daughter on Instagram.

“My dear girl, you are everything to me!” She began.

“Blessed is the day that you entered my life to shine with your radiant light. Happy Birthday. Valentine !!!!! Thank you for being there, ”Salma wrote next to a cute picture of the mother-daughter duo.

In the photo, the actress held her daughter’s hands, pressing their foreheads together to each other. They were both wearing sweatshirts and smiling sweetly at the orange sunset.

Family photo featured in an international men’s day publication

Although the star of the comedy “Classmates” seeks to hide Valentina from attention, her latest post is not the first time that fans get a glimpse into the life of a young teenager. Last November, she shared a cute family photo of her and Valentina posing in the pool with François-Henri’s father. This post was dedicated to her husband on the occasion of International Men’s Day and contained a sweet signature of her gratitude to him.

“Never in my greatest dreams could I even imagine that I would share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man. You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home, ”the signature says.

Prior to that, Salma also shed light on her relationship with her only child in honor of her 13th birthday.

She posted an adorable photo of her swinging little Valentina, as well as a message of immense love for her.

“Valentina, I have never dreamed of the existence of someone as much as I wanted you to come into my life,” she wrote.