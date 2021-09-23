Portuguese Vitor Melo Pereira became the head of the RFU refereeing department

Former referee of the category of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Vitor Melo Pereira has been appointed head of the refereeing department of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said the head of the refereeing committee of the RFU Ashot Khachaturyants. Mr. Melo Pereira said that, in particular, he intends to seek the issuance of more certificates of video assistant referees (VAR) to Russian judges.

Vitor Mel Pereira is 64 years old. He worked in the 1998 and 2002 World Cup matches and the Euro 2000 matches. At club level, the referee chaired the 2001 UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Liverpool and the 2002 UEFA Cup final game between Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund. Mr. Melo Pereira retired from his refereeing career in 2002 after which he worked for the Hellenic Football Federation.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the start of cooperation with Vitor Melo Pereira,” said Mr. Khachaturyants during a press conference (quoted by RIA Novosti). He noted that Mr. Melo Pereira has the qualities necessary to complete the referee reform in Russian football.

“We will work to ensure that as many judges as possible receive VAR certificates. Separately, we will develop a unified approach to make the matches look faster, so that they attract more attention. Second, we will improve the education of judges, build their career pyramid so that judges can develop their profession, ”the new head of the department said about his work plans.

Previously, the post of head of the RFU refereeing department was held by Viktor Kashshai. Ashot Khachaturyants noted that cooperation with him was not prolonged, as Russian football “needed a person with different qualities.”

