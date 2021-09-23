Princess Diana’s Secret with Kristen Stewart Revealed Critical Reviews

Kristen Stewart’s first trailer for “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” featured critical reviews

Stewart is already predicting an Oscar.

A scene from the movie “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”

The first full trailer for the biographical drama “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” Neon has been released, starring Kristen Stewart as the infamous Diana Francis Spencer. The atmospheric video featured reviews from critics.



From the looks of it, Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana will be one of the best films of 2021. The reviewers were particularly impressed by Kristen Stewart’s performance. Here is a critic of Time Out, for example, writes that “Kristen Stewart is Extraordinary”… And the author of Awards Daily added that “Her princess Diana for ages”… The Guardian named the film “Rich, intoxicating and utterly gorgeous”, and the journalist of First Showing even counted the picture “A cinematic work of art”…





Of course, negative reviews would not be added to the promo of the project, so it is better not to rush to conclusions, but to wait for full reviews from other publications. However, IndieWire has already shared their opinion on the film. The publication believes that Kristen Stewart will surely become one of the main contenders for the victory in the Best Actress nomination for the Oscar -2022. IndieWire also pointed out that “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” received rave reviews from many viewers at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The movie “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” will unfold in the early 1990s. The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) is bursting at the seams, but the couple still decide to take the whole family on Christmas break at the Windsor estate. It would seem that a joint vacation can strengthen the relationship between Diana and Charles, but no – it is during these few days that the princess is finally convinced that it is time to get divorced.

Other events from the life of Princess Diana and her death in the film, as expected, will not be considered. Perhaps, important moments of her biography are only mentioned at the beginning and at the end of the film, as is often the case in biopics.

The film is directed by Pablo Larrain, who directed Jackie. The cast also includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Stella Gonet and Richard Zammel.

Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana is set to premiere on November 4.

Also interesting: 10 unusual biopics about musicians

