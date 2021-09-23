Real hype: Americans lined up in huge queues for a new batch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles

Huge queues began to form this morning in front of shops Best Buy all over America. The fact is that the retailer has prepared a new batch of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles for sale on Thursday. Some stores opened their doors at 7:30 am local time.

For example, the Spieltimes edition has published a series of photographs that capture queues at numerous Best Buy stores throughout New York.

Best Buy stores around New York. (In case you missed it, Best Buy is dropping the PS5s in-stores on 23rd Sep, starting 7:30 am local time. More details here https://t.co/PEOclEHD5Y) Courtesy of @NickPantelidis pic.twitter.com/1X1wvdi1LL – PS5 Restocks, Xbox, GPUs – Spiel Times (@spieltimes) September 23, 2021

Other netizens have taken up the torch on Twitter with their photos and videos of queues from various retailers in a number of US cities, such as College Station (Texas), Frisco (Texas), Charleston (South Carolina), Beavercreek (Ohio) and Brooklyn (New York). Some of the queues stretched over entire blocks.

@spieltimes I WISH I KNEW HOW MUCH STOCK THEYRE GETTING TO KNOW IF IM TOO FAR OR CLOSE ENOUGH ??? pic.twitter.com/3qbpL0jjZO – Thomas DuRoss (@ThomasDuross) September 23, 2021

10 deep College Station pic.twitter.com/E5WyXF2AgB – Gabriel Ramirez (@ AggieAg03) September 23, 2021

If you don’t, someone else will. Here are some pictures I’ve seen posted todsy pic.twitter.com/v0uOlVCIrP – Infinite (@TrueInfinite_) September 22, 2021

Since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles fell on the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing a new batch of devices to Best Buy stores for many is almost the only real chance to get the coveted next-generation console without having to fight for it with scalpers on the network.

Customers who come must take the queue and get a ticket from the employee. The ticket will guarantee the opportunity to purchase one of the consoles after the store opens. As reported by the TechRadar portal with reference to one of the leaks, some Best Buy stores will have more than 50 units of each of the consoles, and there will be a much better chance of purchasing a set-top box from the Americans in retail outlets in large metropolitan areas.

In July, Sony announced that the PS5 became the fastest selling console after surpassing the 10 million mark worldwide. The system hit that mark about eight months after launching sales in November 2020 – a little less than a month faster than it did with the PS4 launch.

In turn, Microsoft also announced that the Xbox Series X | S, released in November 2020, is the company’s fastest-selling console in its entire history.

