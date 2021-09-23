Resurrected featuring a Hollywood actor

Activision Blizzard began to actively stir up interest in Diablo II: Resurrected ahead of its release. She recently released a trailer featuring Simu Liu, best known for starring in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And now the second video with the Hollywood actor has come out. Now in the frame you can see Winston Duke, who starred in the films “Black Panther” and “Us”.

The video does not start out the way it did with Simu Liu. The first footage shows Winston Duke already in the confessional. He asks for forgiveness from the priest, although he never sinned. However, he has a frantic desire to do so. Then the actor says: “I want to loot corpses and ravage graves. I want to perform rituals and acquire unthinkable power. I want to succumb to greed and gain untold riches. But most of all I want to wash myself in the blood of demons. ” In the end, the priest approves of Winston Duke’s desire to fight Diablo during his “second coming”…

Recall: Diablo II: Resurrected will be released on September 23, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch. You can watch the updated footage of the first two acts of the upcoming remaster in this material.