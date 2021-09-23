reviews of Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Igromania

Critics’ reviews of the director’s cut appeared online Death stranding, which turned out to be positive, but with the mention of serious disadvantages.

The PS5 project received 86 points for Metacritic on 38 reviews and 85 points on Opencritic based on 17 reviews.

By and large, the central drawback was the small number of fresh innovations – even in the most positive reviews, reviewers note that new gameplay mechanics, tasks and mini-games do not add freshness to the project.

Some were upset that Hideo Kojima did not include any more new plot-related moments – although in the director’s cut it could have been done.

In addition, fans of the original will not find something supernova here, and if the player initially did not like the concept of Death Stranding, then the director’s cut is unlikely to change such an assessment.

According to many, Director’s cut Is a great way for beginners to get to know the world, as the technical side of the improved edition is excellent, and a number of new changes solve the problems of the past and simplify certain features.

But those who have already passed the original or just tried it are unlikely to be interested in the director’s version.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released on September 24 on PS5.