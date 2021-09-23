Riccardo: I don’t regret drinking champagne from my boot!

At a press conference in Sochi, Daniel Riccardo was in a very cheerful mood, which, of course, is directly related to his recent victory in Monza. However, the Australian racer McLaren made it clear that in Sochi it will hardly be possible to repeat the success.

Daniel Riccardo: “I am still the last driver to win, so the mood is good. I still have the feeling that I should dress better somehow! (laughs) But the whole week after Monza I had a really tight schedule, everyone had an interest in me – but it’s fun too!

I felt like I should take a couple of days off, but if you have similar problems, it’s not too bad! Emotions still have not subsided, it is still difficult for me to choose words to convey what I feel. On the other hand, I’m ready to ask you to write less about me – I’m afraid that I might soon get bored with people! (laughs) Although all this is very flattering!

But it is unlikely that I will be able to repeat that success in Sochi – I have to relax a little! Of course, we will continue to do our best. I am ready to fight for victories again – I think I have already proved it. So, we need to continue in the same vein, and if it comes to a victory or a podium, it will be great! In any case, I think we should perform well here.

Do I have a special victory dance? Perhaps, when I drink champagne from a boot on the podium, it’s something like that! And I do not regret at all that I laid the foundation for such a tradition – although, of course, if one day I have health problems because of this, then I will probably regret it. But so far so good! “