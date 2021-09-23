Ripple Helps Bhutan Test CBDC

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan (RMA) has partnered with fintech firm Ripple to pilot test the central bank’s digital currency (CBDC).

Ripple believes that XRP Ledger’s distributed ledger technology and the firm’s CBDC solution are capable of providing fast and cheap retail, wholesale, and cross-border payments.

The company believes that the use of XRP Ledger gives central banks more control over the issuance, management and privacy of CBDCs compared to public blockchains.

“In addition to privacy, the CBDC solution is also specifically designed to handle the transaction volume payments required for a successful retail digital currency. It provides central banks such as RMAs with the security, control and flexibility they need to deploy CBDCs without compromising financial stability or monetary policy objectives, ”the statement said.

Recall that at the beginning of 2021, Ripple said that they are discussing the use of XRP Ledger as a basis for CBDC “with various central banks around the world.”

In March, the company announced that it was testing a proprietary version of its distributed ledger for this purpose.

