Ripple partners with Bhutan to launch a national cryptocurrency :: RBC.Crypto

Country’s Royal Monetary Authority to Pilot CBDC Using Ripple Solution

Ripple has announced a partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan (RMA) as part of a pilot test of the national digital currency (CBDC). Ripple claims that the company will be able to provide cheap and fast payments with a dedicated CBDC solution based on XRP Ledger’s distributed ledger.

Bhutan has a population of about 800,000 and many do not have access to a savings account or credit card. RMA plans to increase financial inclusion in the country by 85% by 2023, making payments with CBDC “easier, faster and more affordable.”

In May of this year, Ripple became a partner of the largest bank in Egypt. Through the global payment network RippleNet, the bank has direct access to financial services provider LuLu International Exchange, which is based in the United Arab Emirates. This will enable the bank to process cross-border payments from the UAE.

A litigation is currently underway between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The financial regulator accused Ripple of illegally selling securities under the guise of XRP tokens in the amount of $ 1.3 billion.

Large investors have chosen Ethereum over Bitcoin. What does it mean

Peter Schiff predicted a rise in consumer prices due to cryptocurrencies

Tesla will start accepting Dogecoin: rumors against reality

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.