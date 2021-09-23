Robert Schwartzman took part in an environmental campaign

In recent years, care for the environment has become one of the main topics in any area of ​​human activity. Formula 1 is making a significant contribution to the environment and intends to reduce the amount of plastic used in the paddock, and also intends to change transportation methods in order to reduce the amount of cargo carried per Grand Prix.

In addition, Formula 1 continues to move towards environmentally friendly hybrid engines, and by 2030 should seriously reduce the amount of carbon emissions, becoming an environmentally neutral racing series.

The upcoming Russian Grand Prix will be held on the territory of the Olympic Park, next to which clusters of the Natural Ornithological Park are located in the Imeretinskaya Lowland. This unique territory of international importance has a special status for the residents of Sochi.

On Wednesday, the Russian Formula 3 champion Robert Schwartzman, together with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, took part in an environmental campaign. In the Natural Ornithological Park in the Imereti Lowland, the pilot of the Prema team, the only Russian Formula 2 representative this season, planted an olive tree.

Robert Schwartzman: “To be honest, I have never planted trees before, I had no idea how this process is happening. It was very interesting for me to take part in this action, thank you very much to the organizer for this opportunity. Today I planted a tree, I hope it will grow beautiful and large. As the saying goes, I, as a man, completed one of three tasks. Now we need to build a house and in the future I would like a son.

The goal in the Russian Grand Prix is ​​to win, I will try to show the maximum starting from the qualification. In races, it is important to drive quickly and steadily, to achieve a high result. Last season was bright, I fought for the title, but at the end I was a little behind. I hope everything will be all right this year, we will fight for victory until the very end and win the title. “

The natural ornithological park in the Imeretinskaya lowland is a unique territory with a total area of ​​almost 300 hectares and consists of 14 clusters, which represent various landscapes: lakes with gentle banks and shallow waters, fallow lands and wastelands with grassy vegetation, swampy drainage canals, a park zone with decorative plantings, floodplain forests and foothills. During the operation of the natural park on its territory, experts have identified the presence of 206 bird species, 32 of which are listed in the Red Data Books of Russia and Krasnodar Territory.