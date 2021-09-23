Roman Rotenberg wants to organize a match between SKA and Tampa Bay at a new arena in St. Petersburg – September 22, 2021

On the eve of the FHR presented the logo of the 2023 World Cup in St. Petersburg, and details of the stadium under construction appeared in the press. It should become the largest in the world, and accommodate 21.5 thousand spectators at hockey games. It is assumed that almost 40 (!) Billion rubles will be spent on the construction of a new SKA house. But how will it be used after the world championship?

Prior to the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, SKA was filling the 12,000th Ice Fair fairly steadily. But that was the time when Panarin and Shipachev, Gusev and Kovalchuk, as well as His Majesty the Magician, played in St. Petersburg. It is possible to keep the bar even with a more modest line-up. But to almost double the attendance? This is already a problem.

Obviously, SKA needs to come up with something like that in order to re-attract attention to a team that over the past couple of years has become too worker-peasant for such a glossy city as hockey St. Petersburg. A match or even a series of matches against NHL teams is a great driver. So thinks and the general director of “army” Roman Rotenberg.

“Of course, I would like to hold international matches in the new arena, play with the best clubs. I would like to play against John Cooper’s Tampa “, – Rotenberg indicated his desire.

Earlier, the question of the arrival of “Washington” in Russia was casually raised. Needless to say, SKA would be one of the first in a row of teams wishing to fight Ovechkin and Co.? It is believed that Rotenberg’s favorite team in the NHL is the New York Rangers. Allegedly for this reason, some of the kits of the “army” are painfully reminiscent of the jersey of “blue shirts”. And then suddenly … “Tampa”.

The desire of the head of the Russian national team and the first vice-president of the FHR to bring three Russian champions Andre Vasilevsky, Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov is understandable. And to challenge the two-time Stanley Cup winners is ambitious. Quite in the spirit of Roman Borisovich. But is the current SKA ready to confront John Cooper’s charges on equal terms? Not to mention beating this Tampa.

Yes, in its history SKA has already beaten the NHL club. It was in 2010 in St. Petersburg, when Carolina came to visit the army team. I remember that game not only with the victory of the Petersburgers with a score of 5: 3, but also with the whining of the rivals that for the preseason match (and that was exactly what it was for the NHL teams) the nature of the game was too tough. Obviously, SKA and Carolina approached that meeting with a different attitude.

But what is more important is what kind of teams then met on the Ice. SKA, even though it was far from its champion models, could boast of Evgeny Nabokov at the gate, as well as Alexei Yashin and Maxim Sushinsky in the attack. And most importantly, they were opposed not by the dynasty team, but by Carolina, which did not even make it to the playoffs at that time. As part of the “hurricanes”, of course, there were famous names like Staal and Jokinen, but their main star Jeff Skinner was not even close to Point, Kucherov or Stamkos.

It’s a damn shame that the matches against the NHL clubs passed by the great team of Vyacheslav Bykov, which won the first Gagarin Cup for Peter in 2015. Kovalchuk, Dadonov, Panarin, Shipachev, Toresen, Koskinen … That version of SKA really could be compared with another NHL club. And the other champion team, without Panarin and Dadonov, but with Voinov and Datsyuk, looked impressive. For a place in the NHL playoffs, albeit adjusted for adaptation to the rules, that SKA could compete. But we will not be able to compare it forehead to forehead.

Objectively speaking, the current SKA is no match for either Bykov’s team or Znarka’s gang. With Bragin at the head of Rotenberg on the bench, the “army men” are at best part of a large group of six or eight teams that are equally vying for the Gagarin Cup. They can take the title, but at the cost of incredible efforts and due to the coincidence of many circumstances. Whereas Tampa was the favorite for several seasons before the first championship under Cooper. And if you look at the composition of Petersburgers, three or four people correspond to the level of the NHL in it, including Burdasov, who could not pass the screening at Edmonton.

An interesting match “Tampa” – SKA could be because of one detail. Few remember, but on the territory of the KHL the rights to the main star of the “lightning” Nikita Kucherov belong to … SKA. Yes Yes! The forward who left CSKA across the ocean is de jure part of another “army” club. Everything happened in 2017, when the sports rights for the strikers Nikita Kucherov, Nail Yakupov and Danila Kvartalnov were transferred to the Petersburgers. CSKA got the rights to the Swedish striker “Washington” Markus Johansson and the Czech defender David Musil, playing in the AHL.

As you understand, not only Kucherov, but also Johansson and Musil did not reach the KHL for these four years. Dmitry Kvartalnov’s nephew is now playing for Spartak, and Nail Yakupov – for Avangard. Actually, the whole deal then was started so that SKA could return the first number of the NHL draft to Russia. But business had to be done not with Yakupov’s native Neftekhimik, but with CSKA, which two years earlier had acquired the rights to the once promising striker. As a result, Nail spent two contradictory seasons on the banks of the Neva.

Kucherov’s arrival in St. Petersburg could be framed as a game of a world hockey superstar against a team for which he could play in the KHL. Here it is, the script! It would even be possible to replicate a jersey with the name of Nikita. The product would be truly unique. True, you need to hurry. SKA’s rights to Kucherov should expire on May 1, 2022. Something tells us that they will not have time to finish the grandiose construction by this date in the Northern capital. This means that there is almost no intrigue in the confrontation between the base club of the Russian national team and the strongest NHL team.

