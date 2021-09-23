Rubin’s defenders made mistakes more often than defenders, and Slutskiy shouldn’t have exchanged Despotovich for Rakitskiy

Detailed analysis of Zenit’s victory in Kazan.

The defeat of Rubin against Zenit (1: 3) in the 8th round of the Russian Championship is a consequence of the mistakes of individual players and tactical miscalculations. The game that will be remembered thanks to the next referee scandal with the removal Leonid Slutsky, yet it was not lost because of the referee’s mistakes.

The ex-head coach of the Cameroon national team will help to understand the reasons for the unsuccessful result of the Kazan team Valery Nepomniachtchi. The specialist defended Rubin’s head coach Slutsky, and also refused to name Zenit’s victory as coaching.

Photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

THREE DEFENDERS SURPRISED SLUTSKY

Slutsky did not expect Zenit to enter the game with a three-defender formation. Previously, the St. Petersburg team played in this way only once a season – against Chelsea (0: 1) in the Champions League. At an open training session, the Kazan mentor directly told reporters that this would definitely not happen, because his team is not a London rival in European competitions and a similar arrangement to the team. Sergei Semak it makes no sense to resort. But it turned out exactly the opposite.

“I am sure that they will not play three central defenders against us. And even more so Barrios will not enter a non-core position. Naturally, when preparing for this game, we need to take into account that they dominate the Russian championship. The match against Chelsea is absolutely not indicative in this sense, ”Slutsky said a few days before the game.

The unexpected scheme of the opponent brought problems to Slutsky. He originally released for this match Djordje Despotovic with the task of personally guarding the opponent’s defender Yaroslav Rakitsky… In general, the idea is good – with Zenit’s two center-backs, Slutsky planned to close the one who is responsible for moving the ball forward and thereby isolate the opponent without using full-scale pressure. The despot performed the task diligently: he ran to Rakitsky a few seconds after the starting whistle.

photo: screenshot of Match Premier broadcast

But the transition of “Zenith” to three defenders broke the idea. Having closed Rakitsky, the Despot did not oppose anything at all to other defenders – Dmitry Chistyakov and Vilmar Barrios, who quite calmly left the defense together. Considering that Rakitskiy played the left center, this obliged George to move to the flank, completely exposing the center.

Slutsky, after the match, noted that no sharpness emanated from George because of his poor form – the forward played only the second match after a muscle injury. Although it was more likely to be influenced by its misuse as the first element of defense.

“He missed a lot. Still, this is a very dependent player, it is important for him to feel the rhythm of the game. It is no wonder that after a long pause he is not in optimal condition, ”said the head coach after the game.

GUESTS HAD TO SCORE MORE

“Rubin” defensive support – Oliver Abildgaard and In Bom Hwan had an unsatisfactory first half alongside the team’s central defenders. The midfield of Kazan did not keep up with the opponents’ players, who found free zones between the lines. So it was in the moment with the first goal, when Claudinho opened at a discount Artem Dziuba for the defenders, but in front of the defenders. Abildgaard joined the selection late and did not prevent the Brazilian from making an assist.

photo: broadcast screenshot “Match Premier”



In the moment with the second ball, Rubin’s defenders again did not block the zone, which was followed by a second discount from Malcolm… Now Claudinho, once again found himself alone, decided to strike, which Yuri Dupin could not get it out in any way.

photo: broadcast screenshot “Match Premier”

If such a moment was a single one, it would not be worth highlighting it as a trend, but the situation repeated itself many times. For example, at the end of the second half Wendel could have scored the fourth goal of the guests when he remained 15 meters from the goal without any guardianship. Here the Kazanians, who again gave up the support zone, were rescued by Dupin.

photo: broadcast screenshot “Match Premier”

“ZENIT” LITERALLY TURNED OFF KhWICHU

It is noteworthy how the new scheme helped the St. Petersburg team to neutralize the most dangerous player in the opponent’s squad. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finding himself most often in a 1-in-1 situation Alexey Sutormin, could not get space due to beating – Sutormin constantly insured Barrios, and sometimes he came to the flank Daler Kuzyaev… This exposed the center of the field, but Hvicha lacked the football mindset and vision of the field to cut off three at once – he especially did not have options for passes, and he often went to the beating when the hands were unfavorable in advance.

Another interesting detail of the game is how Semak used Barrios. Having entered the position in the center of defense, he played a hybrid role and in any situation, in addition to positional defense, rose to the position of the defensive player – more familiar to him. This made it possible to maintain the development of attacks, and also shifted the quantitative balance of the players towards the offensive.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia / photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

It will not be entirely true to say that Rubin failed the meeting with the reigning champion. Yes, Slutsky did not guess the opponent’s scheme and, in fact, because of this, for a long period of the game he lost Despotovich, who did a lot of unnecessary work. But the result was more influenced by the performance skills and the ability to read the game of the Brazilians “Zenith” – even if “Rubin” was initially waiting for an opponent with an actual scheme, there would be nothing to oppose such a game. Kazan under the leadership of Slutsky does not show much flexibility in terms of choosing a scheme, only the point tasks of the players themselves change. Obviously, this was not enough in the game against Zenit. Rather, it turned out to be the expected outcome with the victory of the team, in which the performers are at a higher level.

Rubin is still a young and unstable team, which sometimes fails matches. Failure due to mistakes will be inevitable. The main thing is to avoid trends. Now it is impossible to say that Kazan residents have some obvious weakness, which means that there are no prerequisites for sharp criticism.

“I WOULD NOT THROW A STONE IN THE GARDEN OF SLUTSKY”

Former coach of “Tom” and the national team of Cameroon spoke about this game Valery Nepomniachtchi… He compared Anders Dreyer with Ufa forward Hamid Agalarov, and also said that Zenit’s victory cannot be called a coaching one.

– We consider the Kazan club as one of the irritants of the top teams, the top five. And I think Rubin corresponds to this status. At the same time, Kazan has flaws, there is no balance between playing in attack and in defense. Offensive power is fine, but team defensive action is problematic. Zenit made good use of them.

When Rubin plays against teams that are ready to open up, they manage to win through the individual actions of the attacking players. It didn’t work with Zenit, because they have a strong base line, three defenders who played at the proper level. Plus, Zenit is in a good mood now, the players are playing in a good mood. Even Dziuba is becoming more and more useful – and it’s not only about goals, but also about helping his partners.

Did the scheme surprise you? No, for the team from St. Petersburg this is an actual structure. Based on the condition of the players, the players of the center of the field became the most powerful part of Semak’s team. There are selected players of the highest level.

Photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

– Can we say that this is Semak’s coaching victory?



– Not really. Semak has now determined the optimal composition, which is in good condition – psychological and functional. Therefore, this is more a victory for the players, I would not throw a stone into Slutsky’s garden.

– Despotovich played personally according to Rakitskiy, did this help Rubin?



– The striker plays personally against the defender. And this is normal, because every football player has a function that he must perform in the transition phase. Not letting Rakitskiy receive the ball so that he does not start attacks is normal, this is the right job when going on the defensive. But Despotovich has previously covered the defenders with the first pass, so I don’t see anything new. Coaches prepare for an opponent and know what to expect.

– Dreyer had a very flimsy match after a hat-trick. What caused it?

– It doesn’t happen that a player always scores. I have similar thoughts about Ufa striker Hamid Agalarov – how will he play next? The goal-scoring player is, first of all, the mood that the player and the team need to get into. After the game with Ural, more attention is paid to him, but I have doubts that he will also be effective in the future. Still, he scored against the worst RPL team at the moment.

– Can we say that Sutormin managed to turn off Kvaratskhelia?

– Yes, but Kvaratskhelia is a player of courage. When he was harshly greeted a couple of times, he lost his emotional mood. Therefore, it is difficult for the players of such a plan, because the opponent knows that if you press down somewhere, foul somewhere, the mood will be knocked down. And Zenit did it.