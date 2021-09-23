“Russia could host the Games of 2036 in several cities of the country”

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov announced the readiness of the Russian Federation to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036 in several cities of the country.

– Think that 2036 is the landmark that we will look at and towards which we will strive… The modern approach to the Olympic Games has transformed, and at the moment the Games are made in order to use resources, including natural resources, as carefully as possible. And the IOC looks at the fact that it is not necessary to build a new one, but to make the most of what we have, so the spread across cities is narrowing, but the geographical position will allow us to use our entire structure throughout the country. Such an application would be more interesting than a single object in the country.

It is clear that this will lead to higher prices, but the development of transport infrastructure fits into this concept. In 2036, it will be the turn of Asia, and we need not to discount this, and the unique opportunity of our country will make it possible to make an unusual proposal that would interest the IOC, ” Pozdnyakov said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the Russian side was preparing an application for holding OI-2036. The Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin also confirmed this information.

Recall that the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, in 2028 in Los Angeles, and in 2032 in Brisbane, Australia.

Read also: