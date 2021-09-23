Russian champion in running was detained in St. Petersburg with drugs

Former athlete, who became the country’s champion in sprinting four times, Alexander Hütte became a defendant in a drug criminal case on September 23, 2021. The police did not comment on the incident.

Hutte was detained at about 5 pm on September 21 in the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg, not far from the Nikolskaya Church on Planernaya Street. According to preliminary data, a bag of drugs was found in the former athlete’s sneaker, which the ex-athlete allegedly ordered on the Internet through an unfamiliar person.

According to media reports, at the time of his arrest, Hutte was pale and spoke indistinctly. They did not leave him in custody for the duration of the investigation.

In 2015, Alexander Hutte was caught doping and evading testing for the use of substances prohibited in sports. He was later disqualified for four years. In 2016, during the investigation of doping violations in Russia, the former athlete acted as an informant for the International Athletics Federation. After disqualification, Hütte worked as a firefighter.

The parents of Alexander Hutte, who were contacted by the journalists of the REN TV channel, expressed their amazement and said that they could not imagine that their son could be associated with drugs, although they noted that he used alcohol.

If Hutte is accused of drug trafficking and possession (Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), he could face up to five years in prison.

Tatiana Burditskaya, Samara