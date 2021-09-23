Russian Olympic champion was disqualified for doping :: Others :: RBC Sport

Bilyal Makhov, who competes in freestyle wrestling, was suspended for 4 years, starting in January 2021

The Olympic freestyle wrestling champion of the London Games has been suspended for four years for an anti-doping rule violation. This was reported on the website of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The athlete’s disqualification came into effect on January 27, 2021.

At the 2012 Olympics, the athlete competed in the weight category up to 120 kg, in the semifinals, the athlete lost to the Georgian wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili. However, he was able to win the gold medal as the Georgian athlete and Artur Taymazov from Uzbekistan, who won the final bout, were disqualified for anti-doping rule violations.

In February last year, it became known that growth hormone was found in the athlete’s body. The athlete explained the violation by the fact that the prohibited substance was in the drugs that his wife was taking.

In addition to the Olympics, Makhov won three freestyle wrestling world championships (2007, 2009, 2010). In addition, he won the European Championship and World Cup in 2010.