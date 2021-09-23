Salavat Yulaev defeated SKA on a visit, taking first place in the Eastern Conference

Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” in the regular championship match of the Continental Hockey League was stronger than the St. Petersburg SKA with a score of 4: 2 (0: 0, 2: 0, 2: 2). The game took place in St. Petersburg at the Ice Palace stadium.

The score in the match in the majority in the 25th minute was opened by the Finnish forward Sakari Manninen, having gained freedom on the left circle of the throw-in, from where he threw the puck into the far nine of the goal of Lars Johansson with a wrist throw.

Two minutes later, also in a five-on-four situation, he doubled the advantage of the Ufa team Shakir Mukhamadullin… Manninen made a discount behind his back, and Mukhamadullin shot Johansson with a powerful throw from the center of the zone.

At the 43rd minute Peter Khokhryakov made the score 3: 0, closing the attack of the Ufa team after a pass from Rodion Amirov.

Played one puck with SKA in the 48th minute Anton Burdasov after the puck bounced. He was assisted by Daniil Pylenkov and Kirill Kirsanov. The second puck into the goal of Alexander Sharychenkov in the 58th minute was sent by Evgeny Timkin in a six-on-five situation.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

Forty seconds later, the Salavat forward sent the puck into the empty net of SKA Danil Bashkirov, putting the final point in the match.

Salavat scored 16 points after nine meetings, coming out on top in the Eastern Conference. SKA has 12 points to its credit after nine matches, being on the fourth line in the West.

In the next match, Salavat Yulaev will play in Yaroslavl with Lokomotiv. The game will take place on Saturday 25 September. SKA on the same day will meet at a party with Dinamo Minsk.