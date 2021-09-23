Salavat Yulaev interrupted a record seven-game winning streak in the 2021/2022 season

The leader of the KHL shot the gate of Konstantin Shostak from all positions, but was able to score only once.

Salavat Yulaev is the opening team of this season. Team Tomi Lyamsya started the season very powerfully, had a winning streak of seven matches and, together with Dynamo Moscow, topped the KHL standings. In the offseason, the Ufa coaching staff came under a flurry of criticism and received numerous questions from journalists, but, as we can see, the fruits of the work done began to appear at the very beginning of the regular season.





Five victories in a row and 23 goals! Salavat gave the best start in the history of the club in the KHL

It seemed that the modest Severstal, which occupied the last line in the Western Conference, could hardly stop the powerful Ufa car, which was gaining a victorious course. Still, Salavat has objectively more skill, and the team Andrey Razin you have to gnaw out glasses thanks to dedication and character. There are objectively no other ways.

It was this character that the spectators had a chance to contemplate in the reporting meeting, the main character of which was the Belarusian goalkeeper of the hosts Konstantin Shostak… Many, probably, do not really know what kind of hockey player he is. Let’s tell you more.

The 21-year-old native of Minsk is one of the most promising goalkeepers in Belarus. He went through the entire system of “Severstal” and in the absence of the injured Podyapolsky got a chance to gain a foothold in the starting lineup of the Cherepovets. Everything is in the hands of this young guy. Perhaps another solid goalkeeper will soon appear in the vastness of the KHL.

It is worth noting that Shostak has no luck in the Belarusian national team. At the last World Cup, he played three matches, reflecting only 68% of the shots. These are terrible numbers for a hockey goalkeeper. Hope that Andrey Razin will manage to pull up the guy, including morally, and he will be able to consistently demonstrate a good game.

As he did it today, almost single-handedly outplaying a formidable opponent. Shostak literally stood on his ears, repeatedly reflecting the powerful aiming throws of the Yulaevites.

Severstal was leading almost the entire match with a score of 1: 0, conceding only in the 57th minute, when Hartikainen still pushed the puck into the goal. As a result, the goalkeeper who worked wonders made a total of 33 rescues in his best KHL game.

At the same time, Konstantin held only the sixth full-fledged meeting in the Continental League. And it had to happen that the finest hour of the Belarusian came in her.

Severstal, who scored two points, left the last place in the West thanks to Shostak, as well as his compatriot – Vladislav Kodol… The Belarusian striker is another hero of the fight. First, he took part in the first goal, giving an effective pass to the Estonian Rooba, and then at the end of the third period he distinguished himself, effectively breaking through to the gate of Metsola and hitting them.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

It seems that the game of Belarusians impressed even Andrey Razin, who usually tries in every possible way to hide his emotions. Today in Cherepovets was clearly not a day for Salavat, but the hosts managed to fight back, score, and instill confidence in their goalkeeper, which is important in games with top clubs.

Next, the “steelmakers” have a home match with Riga “Dynamo”, where you can also score two points, and Ufa will continue the away streak with a meeting in St. Petersburg with SKA.