Salma Hayek resting at the sea with children François-Henri Pinault

54-year-old Salma Hayek, like many other stars, is now on vacation with her family. The exact place where the celebrity spends his vacation is unknown, it is only clear that she chose the sea coast for relaxation. It is also unclear whether Salma’s daughter Valentina and Salma’s husband, 59-year-old billionaire François-Henri Pinault, joined the trip. The latter rarely appears in public space, so even if he is also on vacation with Salma and the children, he is unlikely to pose for Instagram. But on the actress’s instagram there were photos of Francois-Henri Pinault’s children – 20-year-old Matilda and 14-year-old Augustine.

The Pino family was also accompanied by 59-year-old Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. With their families, they embarked on a journey that has been going on for several days. At first, vacationers relaxed in nature, visiting beach restaurants, and yesterday they rode a stylish retro train.



The Mexican-American star posted a photo in which she and Alfonso and their children are waiting for cocktails at a beach bar. Alfonso’s daughter Tess Bou Cuaron is posing next to Salma in the photo, a little further away – Salma’s stepdaughter, daughter of François-Henri Pino Matilda.

Tess on her Instagram separately posted a photo with Salma: on it they pose in bright red outfits and demonstrate a lot of jewelry. Close-up shot of Alfonso Cuarona’s daughter showing her Cartier bracelets.



Salma Hayek with her stepson Augustine

Another photo from the holiday Salma delighted her fans: on it she poses with 14-year-old Augustine, the son of François-Henri Pinault from the model Linda Evangelista. Recall that the billionaire, although he recognized his illegitimate son from a supermodel, hid him for a long time. As soon as he spoke about his son in the press, the details of the case about the insufficient amount of alimony, which Linda complained about in court, became known. Despite these scandals, Salma managed to create a harmonious relationship with her stepson.

Pino’s eldest daughter, Matilda, who was born to the billionaire in his first marriage to Dorothy Leper (the marriage lasted from 1996 to 2004), also posted a photo from the seaside on her Instagram.

Recall that Salma has publicly confessed her love to her husband François-Henri Pinault more than once and noted that they have been happy together for more than 15 years, despite rumors that the actress married a billionaire of convenience.

Salma’s relationship with director Alfonso Cuaron can be called friendly. It is not known whether this particular trip is related to the business relationship between the actress and the director: it is possible that Salma’s fans will receive news about the creative collaboration of the two stars of the film industry. Alfonso Cuarón is the recipient of several Academy Awards for Roma and Gravity, as well as many other international awards in the film industry.

It’s clear that celebrities are close friends and have a great time on their vacations.



