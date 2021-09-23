Salma Hayek reveals the reason why she lost the role of Trinity in “The Matrix”

Salma Hayek in the movie “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

Salma Hayek, on the air of Red Table Talk, shared her memories of how she failed her audition for the role of Trinity in the cult film “The Matrix.”



Hayek was one of four actresses who made it to the final casting for the role of Trinity, which eventually went to Carrie-Anne Moss. With them, Jada Pinkett Smith participated in the selection, who was taken on the role of Niobe in the second and third parts of the series.

Hayek, in a conversation with Pinkett Smith, talked about the extremely awkward and at the same time amusing reason why she was not taken on the project. The actress admitted that part of the problem is her laziness (the words of Hayek are quoted by Entertainment Weekly):

“We went through a lot of physical tests and auditions. I am flexible and agile, but also lazy. I never went to the gym and they said, “You have to run!” And I go and like: “Where?” “.

As Salma Hayek added, once she was not even able to completely bypass the room in which the training took place. But Pinkett Smith was extremely nimble and cool:

“And here comes Jada. Impudent, slim, sex machine! My God! She was so good! It was so embarrassing! ”

Salma Hayek and Jada Pinkett Smith also agreed in a conversation that Carrie-Anne Moss is perfect for the role of Trinity. And by the way, the heroine will return in 2021. On December 16, Lana Wachowski’s film “The Matrix 4” will be released, which will reunite Trinity and Neo played by Keanu Reeves.

By the way, Hayek can be seen in the action-comedy “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”, which is already shown in cinemas. The actress also starred in the film “The Eternals”, we are waiting for him on November 4.

