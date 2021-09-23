Samsung cannot release Galaxy S21 FE due to acute shortage of chips and small production volumes

Samsung is gearing up to unveil an affordable flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, which will replace last year’s Galaxy S20 FE. It was rumored that the launch of the device would take place in August, but it was delayed due to a global shortage of semiconductors. According to recent reports, the smartphone’s meager production may prevent it from launching next month.

According to analyst Max Jambor, Samsung has produced just ten thousand Galaxy S21 FE smartphones this month, which is too little to start selling. According to the source, production figures may rise in the coming weeks. He goes on to explain that mass production of smartphones usually begins five to six months before the start of sales, but in this case, the lack of chips affected.

Jambore suggests that despite the difficulties, the Galaxy S21 FE should hit the shelves by mid or late October. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was originally expected to be based on the Snapdragon 888 for all regions. This was probably Samsung’s original plan, but due to chip shortages in some markets, the device will be available with an Exynos 2100 chip.