Samsung showed a matrix for smartphones 200 megapixels – Wylsacom

Samsung has introduced ISOCELL HP1 – a smartphone camera matrix with a maximum resolution of 200 megapixels (16 384 × 12 288).

Moreover, this sensor is far from a record size – the optical format is 1 / 1.22 Vidicon inches. Each of the two hundred million pixels is 0.64 µm in size. However, such a resolution, as in the case of 48, 64 and 108 megapixel sensors, is applied only when a special mode is selected, and in most cases the camera will take pictures at 12.5 megapixels. This is done by binning 16 pixels into one over a 4 × 4 square. This technology increases the pixel size to 2.56 µm.

Combining 16 pixels into one is necessary to reduce noise. At the same time, Samsung does not explain why the 200 megapixel mode is needed – except that such images contain a very large amount of detail that can be seen even when cropping.

Pixel binning is intelligent here:

The sensor is able to adjust pixel binning modes according to shooting conditions using sophisticated software remosaic algorithms based on deep learning technologies. Samsung

In night mode, Smart-ISO mode is activated. It adapts the sensor to specific lighting conditions, balancing light sensitivity, noise level, and exposure time. Here Samsung marketers are trying to reinvent the wheel:

In dim light, it switches to High ISO mode, resulting in brighter, sharper photos. In good lighting conditions, it chooses Low ISO mode to ensure accurate color reproduction. Samsung

Actually, the usual process of choosing the working light sensitivity for shooting in different lighting conditions is described. Why talk about this, it is not clear.

In addition, ISOCELL HP1 supports Smart-ISO Pro technology, which allows you to shoot HDR video, “providing a sharper motion picture.”

Samsung talks about a kind of “multisampling technology”. According to the company, with its help, the sensor analyzes multiple readings of each of the pixels, averaging these values. Sounds like something like a Smart HDR smartphone, where an image coprocessor combines multiple photos into one. If the most worthy version of each pixel is selected here, then, I think, there will be a very interesting result. At least I want to see what this sensor is capable of.

Staggered HDR technology is declared, which provides a wide dynamic range. The process of creation is quite ordinary: in the case of activation of the special mode, the matrix takes pictures with long, medium and fast shutter speeds, and then combines them.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 is capable of shooting 8K video, but the frame rate is not increased compared to its predecessors: up to 30 frames per second. The results are likely to be similar: when the camera moves, there will be a strong rolling shutter, and this mode is needed only for static shooting. In principle, even the Sony α1 is not good at 8K, so you shouldn’t be too demanding about mobile sensors.

But shooting at 4K 120 fps looks like a more interesting option. And ISOCELL HP1 is capable of it.

The sensor has a dual phase autofocus function. The sensor has a variety of microlenses, each of which covers two pixels, which are responsible for autofocus.

All this, as conceived by the engineers, should help the smartphone focus faster on the desired object.

It has not yet been announced when the first devices with Samsung ISOCELL HP1 will be released. For some reason, it seems to me that one of the first to receive it is not the Samsung Galaxy S22, but the flagship Xiaomi 12, which is expected to be released by the end of the year.