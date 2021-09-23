Samsung’s premium flagship dropped sharply in Russia

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was announced on January 14 along with two other devices. The largest and most powerful smartphone of the line at the start of sales cost 110 thousand rubles, while it became the most popular model based on the results of pre-order. Now the price for it has dropped to the level of 76 thousand rubles (in a couple of stores it is even cheaper).

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD + resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz. He got a quad camera with a 108 megapixel main sensor and a 40 megapixel front camera. It is also the first Galaxy S device to support the S Pen.

