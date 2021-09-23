Scandalous joke about Selena Gomez’s kidney removed from the TV series “Saved by the Bell”

Ekaterina KOVALENKO 1 December 2020 18:33

After a hate on the Internet, the joke about kidney transplant to singer Selena Gomez was removed from the American sitcom Saved by the Bell. It is reported by Page Six …

The series is broadcast on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. The controversial episode came out last week, and all weekend it was discussed on social networks. In the episode, the students of the fictional educational institution Bayside High School argued over who donated the kidney to the American singer and actress. One of the girls said that it was the mother of Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Another said that the donor was American actress and songwriter Demi Lovato, with whom Selena was close friends on the set of the TV show “Barney & Friends”.

“They’re best friends, just like you and me,” said the heroine of the series.

In another scene of the episode, the characters communicated against the background of the graffiti “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” This angered Gomez’s fans. They launched the #RespectSelena campaign on social media.

Representatives of the Peacock television network, NBC Universal and the show’s executive producers apologized on December 28. They promised to donate funds for research in the treatment of lupus erythematosus (due to this disease, the singer required a donor kidney).

– We are sorry. It was not our intention to take Selena’s health lightly. We have contacted her team and will make a donation to Selena Gomez’s charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC, the statement said.

Francia Rice, 32, who donated a kidney to Selena, 28, said the joke could hurt the feelings of numerous donors. The girl made a statement on Instagram stories.

– Some of the actors and producers approached me personally to apologize for this, and I truly appreciate it, but I must admit that this public apology from the network should mean recognition of donors who may have been offended. It’s not about me, it’s about recognizing the huge role that donors play @nbc @peacock #savedbythebell, Francia said.

Rice made two more posts in Twitter … First, she said that she accepted the apology.

“Apologies accepted, but let’s not forget about the donors who potentially felt offended by the writing on the wall,” the girl urged.

Rice reached out to donors. The girl expressed her gratitude.

– As a kidney donor, I want to show my love and make it clear to other donors that they are not alone. They see you. I appreciate you very much. You are so brave and your selfless act is greatly appreciated! – said the girl.

Selena has not yet commented on the scandal. In September, she first showed a scar after a kidney transplant, which she underwent in 2017.

