Scientists have found out why stars are not born in some galaxies

There are from 200 to 400 billion stars in our galaxy and new ones are constantly being formed. Astronomers believe that three Suns interstellar gas becomes part of a star every year. But this process does not occur in all galaxies. Some of them supposedly froze at a very early stage of evolution, became passive, and finding out the reasons for this is one of the most important tasks of modern astrophysics.

A group of astronomers led by Keith Whitaker of the University of Massachusetts Amherst tried to answer this question in article in the journal Nature. This required two instruments: the Hubble Space Telescope and ALMA, a complex of radio telescopes in the Chilean Atacama Desert, operating in the millimeter-wave range. Scientists used this pair of telescopes to study six distant galaxies, five of which are passive. They are about 10 billion light-years away, so astronomers currently only see their distant past when the universe was young. However, already at that moment, star formation in them practically ceased.

Stars form from clouds of cold interstellar gas, mostly hydrogen. Under the influence of gravity, it contracts and heats up more and more until the temperature becomes so high that a thermonuclear reaction begins. “In the early universe, there was a lot of cold gas, which meant there was plenty of fuel for new stars,” says Whitaker.

But just in these studied galaxies, the reserves of cold gas were extremely scarce in comparison with the mass of the existing stars.

It was possible to find out precisely thanks to two telescopes. The mass of hot luminous stars was determined from Hubble images, but a slightly more sophisticated method is required to estimate the amount of gas. Astronomers know that there is about a hundred times more interstellar gas in outer space than interstellar dust. This ratio, with a number of corrections, can be considered constant, and the mass of dust was helped to measure by ALMA.

Interstellar gas is a source of infrared radiation, but in the case of distant galaxies, redshift comes into play, a physical phenomenon that increases the wavelength of electromagnetic radiation from receding sources. So, the radiation of the interstellar gas of the considered galaxies nowadays reaches the Earth, having a wavelength of 1.3 mm – just falling into the working range of ALMA.

It turned out that in frozen galaxies the ratio of the mass of gas to the mass of stars is less than one percent.

By comparison, to maintain a Milky Way-like star formation rate, this ratio would need to be around 50 percent. Such a small amount of gas was previously observed only in nearby galaxies, which most likely consumed it over billions of years. Since scientists observe only the distant past of distant frozen galaxies, it turns out that either they used up their fuel almost immediately after formation, or something ejected gas from them.

Astronomers believe that a specific physical mechanism is responsible for the lack of interstellar gas. Under normal conditions, hot gas from the halo (the invisible part of the galaxy that surrounds the visible one) should gradually cool down and spread throughout the galaxy. Observing the closest part of the universe, scientists have put forward two possible explanations. Either cold gas is blown out of galaxies by a powerful stellar wind blowing from their center, or supermassive black holes heat the gas and prevent it from cooling. To finally be convinced of the correctness of their hypotheses, astronomers will need new, more powerful telescopes that will clarify the ratio of gas to dust.