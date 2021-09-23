Scott Disick restored communication with Larsa Pippen, despite the girl’s long-standing feud with the Kardashian family

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen were spotted dining in Miami with Jonathan Cheban last weekend. Fans may recall Larsa’s quarrel with the Kardashian family, which made this outing even more suspicious.

Fans have expressed concern over who Scott Disick elbows in Miami. February 19 reality TV star “Keeping up with Kardashian “ was photographed at Carpaccio Restaurant in South Beach with longtime best friend Kim Kardashian Jonathan Cheban and her ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen, which was the most unlikely for such a company, since the family cut ties with Larsa last summer. What caused the reunion?

“Scott and Larsa had dinner for Jonathan’s birthday and it brought them all closer together. It had nothing to do with Kim or family, ”said a source close to Scott before explaining the dynamics between this group of people:“ Jonathan and Scott have known each other for a long time and are good friends, Larsa and Scott know each other through Jonathan. “.

The source further confirmed that between them “there is no bad relationship, despite the consequences of the showdown with the Kardashians” and that Scott, Larsa and Jonathan “consider themselves to be acquaintances.” Despite the past drama, Jonathan and Scott did not seem to be involved in Larsa’s rift with the Kardashian family.

During lunch, Mark Anthony was there too, and he sang Happy Birthday to Jonathan, “an insider said, explaining,” They were just friends getting together for Jonathan’s birthday. Scott and Larsa are kind and talk when they see each other.

Scott’s girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, also attended the dinner and was photographed chatting with Larsa. Ironically, the group got together on the same day Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Cheban, for his part, celebrated his birthday separately with the Kardashian family, including Kim, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner in Calabasas, California, following his trip to Miami. The sisters shared cute videos on Instagram Stories that featured Jonathan’s cake, which read, “You were shoved so hard in Kim’s ass.” – Real life quote Courtney told Cheban and also gave a slap that was broadcast during the performance Courtney and Kim Take Miami in 2013. Cheban turned 47 on February 21.

It’s worth recalling that fans were caught up in a drama about the rift between Larsa and the Kardashian sisters in July 2020 when they unsubscribed from each other. The social media shake-up coincided with Kanye’s public rantings in which he threatened to divorce Kim on social media, among other promiscuous tweets. At that time, the founder SKIMS explained that her husband’s actions were related to his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

In November, Larsa was interviewed about her former relationship with the famous family and accused Kanye of her falling out with Kim. She even went so far as to claim that the rapper had brainwashed his wife and the Kardashian-Jenner family by turning them against her.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a state where he really didn’t trust anyone,” Larsa said, adding that Kanye called her all nights to sort things out. She went on to admit that the calls became so frequent that she was forced to “block” Kanye’s phone number, which she assumed made him unhappy.

Although the drama was “painful” for Larsa, she explained that “if Kanye feels like he and Kim are better off without me, then let them be without me. I don’t mind, “she admitted, adding later,” This will pass too. “