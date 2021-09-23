Security officials saved the life of a swindler who deceived a football club from Europe :: St. Petersburg :: RBC

Fraudsters were able to “earn” 800 thousand euros on a pseudo-transfer of a football player from Denmark

One of the scammers who deceived the European football club hid behind a balcony and almost died

(Photo: video frame of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region)



Employees of the St. Petersburg police and the regional department of the FSB detained the alleged swindlers who defrauded the European football club. Four people are involved in the case, one of them is a native of Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso, West Africa) with Russian citizenship, the rest are citizens of Nigeria, according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

The case file refers to a criminal scheme related to the international transfer of a professional footballer from a Danish club. According to the investigation, the scammers found out through their channels that a popular Italian team was interested in the player. One of them (who lived illegally in St. Petersburg) made a fake passport in an assumed name and opened an account with it in one of the banks of the Northern capital. Then the Nigerians indicated the details of this account in the accompanying documents instead of the bank details of the Danish club and sent them to the Italian side. As a result of this fraud, 800 thousand euros, intended to pay for the transfer of a football player, were at the disposal of the attackers.

At the time of the arrest, one of the suspects tried to hide from the outside of the 17th-floor balcony of a house in the town of Murino, Leningrad Region. “The policemen managed to hold him back at the last moment and lift him back. By doing so, they saved his life, ”they say in the police headquarters.

During the searches, the alleged fraudsters found migration cards, seals, stamps, passports and holograms, as well as electronic media and other items that have evidentiary value for a criminal case initiated under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud). The accomplices managed to spend part of the stolen money. But an arrest was imposed for the amount of more than 57 million rubles. All four defendants are in custody. A preliminary investigation is ongoing.