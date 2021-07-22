Selena Gomez on the red carpet

Today, July 22, the star celebrates its 29th birthday.

Selena Gomez grew up with her fans – from the star of the Disney TV starlet became one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood. A successful career in film, television and music, a scandalous romance with Justin Bieber, and then with The Weeknd – everyone was talking about Selena. Gomez has long been the # 1 star with the most followers on Instagram (now over 246 million followers), and she also produced the acclaimed Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. In 2020, her own brand of cosmetics, Rare, was launched and the long-awaited album was released, which became a real hit.

The girl’s career successes did not go unnoticed by the fashion community: Selena collaborated with Coach, for which she developed several collections together with the creative director, and in 2016 became the face of Louis Vuitton (the singer resumed cooperation with the brand this year).

Recently, Selena is not a frequent guest at social events: due to a serious illness, lupus, she underwent rehabilitation for a long time. But every appearance of a celebrity on the red carpet is sure to grab attention. Over time, Selena’s style has changed – the short romantic dresses that the celebrity wore during the Disney era, she changed to luxurious floor-length decorations, with an open back or a bustier. Of course, Selena works with a stylist: Kate Young helps her with the choice of impeccable looks.

Today the celebrity celebrates its 29th birthday. In honor of this, we recall the best celebrity exits on the red carpet.

