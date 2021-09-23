Selena Gomez Revelacion EP Tracklist Released

DJ Snake took part in the recording of the mini-album.

Selena Gomez, frame from the video “De Una Vez”

Selena Gomez Reveals Track Listing For Upcoming EP “Revelacion” , which includes seven tracks in Spanish. Its release will take place on March 12th.



Two singles were released from the mini-album – De Una Vez and Baila Conmigo, recorded with Rauw Alejandro and produced by Tainy. In addition to him, in the recording of “Revelacion” participated DJ Snake (track “Selfish Love”) and Mike Towers (“Dámelo To ‘”)…

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake have already worked together on “Taki Taki”She also features Cardi B and Puerto Rican singer Ozuna.





In February, Gomez admitted that nearly all of Revelacion’s footage was quarantined using Zoom. Although the singer had tried to sing in Spanish before, these were mostly alternative versions of English songs. EP “Revelacion” is her first full-fledged Spanish-language project. According to Gomez, singing again in Spanish “It was inspiring”and she is proud of her Hispanic roots.

Selena Gomez’s last album to date, “Rare”, was released in January 2020. It became her first studio work in four years. The album received positive reviews from critics and topped the Billboard 200 chart, and the single “Lose You To Love Me” became Gomez’s first track to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In April, the singer presented a deluxe version of the album with several additional tracks – “Boyfriend”. She and Souvenir.

In the same year, Gomez released joint singles with Trevor Daniel (“Past Life”) and Blackpink (“Ice Cream”).