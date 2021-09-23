Selena Gomez talks about her past toxic relationship: “Like I was cursed”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, once again brought up her past painful relationship in a new conversation with reporters. The star became the main character of the new issue of Australian Vogue and, in a conversation with the editors of the publication, remembered what imprint her former partners left on her entire future life.

Selena, known for her romances with Justin Bieber and rapper The Weeknd, did not give specific names of ex-boyfriends, but she gave a very clear assessment of her past relationships, and also admitted that she never felt equal to her partners.

I was too young and allowed myself to be used in a relationship. Most of my past romances have been like I was cursed



– Selena shared her thoughts.

The star also explained why she named her 2020 music album and cosmetic line Rare, which means “rare” in English. According to the singer, she put a special meaning in this name:

I guess I needed to find the right word for myself, because I felt so bad in past relationships and never really felt equal to my partners.

The star also mentioned that by the age of 28 she managed to undergo treatment in four rehabilitation centers in order to bring her psychological state back to normal. Selena’s problems arose not only because of difficult relationships with ex-boyfriends, but also because of the popularity that suddenly fell on her in childhood. Depression in Gomez was also triggered by an autoimmune disease – lupus. Due to the consequences of this disease, the star had to undergo a kidney transplant, after which a long process of recovery followed – both physical and emotional.

Recall that in 2011, Selena Gomez began dating Justin Bieber. The couple was together for many years, periodically separated and converged again, and put an end to their relationship only in 2018. In her interviews thereafter, Selena has repeatedly called this relationship toxic. By the way, just a few months after breaking up with Gomez, Bieber proposed to his ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. Selena, during one of the breakups with Justin, had an affair with the rapper The Weeknd: they were together from January to October 2017.

After breaking up with Bieber, Selena no longer devotes journalists to the details of her personal life. Last year, an insider from the inner circle of the star said that she is single. According to him, Selena is quite comfortable being alone, and she is in no hurry to enter into new relationships.