Selena Gomez wants to end her career – Gazeta.ru

Singer Selena Gomez admitted that she is thinking about ending her musical career.

In an interview Vogue she admitted that she would not always make music. “It’s hard to keep making music when you’re not being taken seriously. Sometimes I think – what’s the point? Why am I continuing? ” – said the singer.

Selena considers her best song Lose You to Love Me, however, she noted that not everyone likes this track. “A lot of people like my music and I’m grateful for that, because of that I continue, but I think the next album will be different. I want to make one more try before maybe quitting music, ”Gomez shared.

Selena Gomez released her first album Kiss & Tell in 2009, later she recorded three more solo records and two albums in the Selena Gomez & the Scene collaboration.