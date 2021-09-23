Selena Gomez went through quarantine depression at the start of the pandemic

28-year-old American pop star Selena Gomez fell into depression when the US was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She herself spoke about this during a live broadcast on Instagram with the surgeon Vivek Murti (the recording of the conversation hangs on the page of the singer’s cosmetic brand).

“My job is to travel a lot, communicate with people, make them happy, and this makes me happy myself. Therefore, this (life in quarantine – Approx. ed.) there was a struggle, ”said the star.

Now the girl is much better. Recently she was even able to visit a music studio. And in general, Selena admits that she has already begun to live the same way as before the pandemic.

“I just think I got through it because I had to cope, and went through this challenge with the right people, and did the right thing to keep from going crazy,” Gomez says.

One of the factors why the girl did not slip into depression, she called the fact that her songs continued to be released. Over the past six months, the singer has performed a duet with young performer Trevor Daniel, released a video with the Korean group Blackpink, and at the very beginning of quarantine she released a charity music video. It can be assumed that the young artist is poor – her activity has not suffered so much because of the quarantine. But it seems that Selena has long ago made her health problems a piece for promoting her personal brand. In the spring, for example, she revealed that doctors discovered she had bipolar disorder.