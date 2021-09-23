Sergey Khusainov: Arbiter Ivanov deliberately provoked Slutsky

Now about my colleague Sergei Karaseve … He once again confirmed his high class. He set such a level of refereeing that the arbitration was much higher than the level of football in this match. I have nothing more to add.

There was a customary expectation from the derby that the match would correspond to this classic confrontation for Russian football. But expectations were not met, the content of the game left much to be desired. I would like to say: “Guys, you will play like this, soon there will be no fans left in the stands.”

Rubin – Zenit – 1: 3

In a nutshell, Rubin disappointed. The team has a lot of problems in terms of play.

Let’s move on to refereeing. As it turned out after the match from the words Leonid Slutsky, between him and the arbiter Sergey Ivanov there has been a personal conflict for a long time. And this long-standing difficult relationship of theirs was reflected in what was happening on the field.

Here are two striking examples. 42nd minute. In front of Zenit’s penalty area Barrios takes the ball with his hand. Arbiter Ivanov is in an ideal position, but does not blow the whistle. A quick retaliatory attack from the St. Petersburg team follows, and Dzyuba scores his second goal, and only Zenit’s third – 3: 0. The outcome of the game is almost clear.

Episode two. On the 76th minute, not far from the Rubin bench, two Zenit players take the ball away from the home player against the rules.

He runs to the referee, expresses dissatisfaction. Ivanov shows him a yellow card. And here Slutsky can no longer stand, he also appeals to the referee. And the Rubin coach already had a yellow one. And then Ivanov gives him a second yellow.

Now imagine if you change teams with shirts – for sure, there would be a big scandal.

After the match, Slutsky says that there is a long-standing conflict between him and judge Ivanov.

And so Ivanov, who has a personal dislike for Slutsky, professionally and deliberately provokes the Rubin coach.

I have a question for the Referee Committee: how can Ivanov be appointed to the matches of the team coached by Leonid Slutsky?

Voices of colleagues were heard in defense of Ivanov. I want to say this: “Guys, you sit on the team bench, be in the shoes of a coach. Then you will understand what the price of each point is for a coach in the highly turbulent world of professional football. “

THE JUDGES DEPRIDED THE SECOND GOAL OF “DYNAMO”

Sochi – Dynamo – 0: 1

Dynamo scored a very beautiful second goal against Sochi. The game was judged by the referee from St. Petersburg Vasily Kazartsev, another referee and Peter sat on the VAR Kirill Levnikov…

There were big claims to Kazartsev following the results of the Spartak – Sochi match. Former head of the judiciary Victor Kashshai then he even said that Kazartsev would no longer be judged. And what we see – please, judge and again the game of Sochi.

So, back to the episode with the canceled second goal against the hosts.

Kazartsev turns to VAR – they say, he was not sure whether he was “out of the game”. And the team led by Levnikov cancels the goal because of an offside position. And we are shown an episode when a Dynamo player goes to the selection, and at this time two Muscovites footballers are in an offside position. At the time of selection! And what happened during the transfer was not shown to us. And the rule says: the offside position is recorded only at the time of the transfer.