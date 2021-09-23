Seven Russian athletes disqualified for doping – Gazeta.Ru

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has disqualified seven athletes for anti-doping rule violations, according to official website organizations.

Powerlifter Alexei Shchutskoi was suspended for six years. Weightlifter Gennady Muratov, Paralympian Jamaladin Shangereev and Polina Smolenskaya, who competes in rowing, received four years of disqualification each. Taekwondo player Dmitry Zakrepin, rugby player Diana Magomedova and cyclist Karina Kasenova were suspended for two years.

Also on September 23 RUSADA reported that the Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling Bilyal Makhov was disqualified for four years for an anti-doping rule violation.

In February 2020, a banned growth hormone was found in a Russian sample taken during the out-of-competition period. The 34-year-old athlete is suspended from January 27, 2021.

Previously World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Accuses 63 Athletes of Anti-Doping Rule Violations based on the results of rechecking the data of the Moscow laboratory.