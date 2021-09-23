Severstal – Dynamo Riga. Forecast and bet for 2.08 / Hockey predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Severstal will be hosted by Dynamo Riga. The game will take place at the Ice Palace on 23 September. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Severstal – Dynamo Riga: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Severstal

The Cherepovets team has 7 points in its reserve, gained in eight KHL matches. In the standings of the Western Conference, she takes 10th place.

At the start of the season Severstal suffered two defeats, losing to SKA (2: 3) and Dynamo Minsk (1: 4). And the first victory was organized by “steel” on September 8 in the match with “Admiral” (3: 2 OT).

The team failed Andrey Razin at home with Traktor (1: 2 B), but in the next meeting, Severstal dealt with Siberia (4: 2).

All predictions for the KHL

After a successful visit to Novosibirsk, the Cherepovites failed in the matches with Amur (2: 3) and Admiral (1: 4). In a recent game, Severstal unexpectedly slammed Salavat Yulaev (2: 1).

Dynamo Riga

Representatives of Latvia managed to play in nine matches, in which they managed to take 6 points for themselves. In the standings of the West, the team is in 11th position.

At the start of the season Dynamo Riga confronted big rivals, whom she lost at a party. The maroon ones lost to Lokomotiv (2: 3) and CSKA (2: 3).

First points team Sergey Zubov stole in Mytishchi. In the scoring hack, Dynamo slammed Kunlun (6: 5). Later the residents of Riga were defeated by Traktor (1: 6) and Loko (0: 4).

In two more home matches, Dynamo Riga knocked out victories over Torpedo (2: 1) and Barys (3: 2), and later there were defeats from Spartak (1: 3) and Moscow Dynamo (1 :4).

Forecast and rate

Severstal’s victory is estimated at 2.07, bookmakers offer to bet for a draw for 4.10, and for the victory of Riga “Dynamo” – for 3.06…

In Cherepovets, fans will face a duel between two outsiders from the West, between whom tournament distance of 1 point …

Obviously, the teams are equal in strength and the residents of Riga have coped well with rivals of their level this season. Therefore our forecast and bid – victory for Dynamo Riga in the match for 2.08.