Shaman spoke about working with Russian footballers: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Sinologist, writer, poet, public figure Bronislav Vinogorodsky told in an interview to Sport-Express about how he worked as a “shaman” in the Russian football club “Moscow”. He noted that he was invited there by the general director of the club, Yuri Belous.

“We have a common theme – we wanted to start qigong. Working with energy in high-performance sports. Belous kept talking to me about the NBA – they say they practice meditation. Well, he called me too. Maybe my presence influenced me, ”Vinogorodsky said.

He added that it came as no surprise to him, although the system was interesting. In his opinion, the sport of high achievement is not particularly humane in relation to people.

Vinogorodsky said that a certain friend of his and an entrepreneur from Dagestan heard that his compatriots were going to competitions with their shaman. He noted that then it was just about him.

The public figure concluded that his life is to calm down and calm down, in this he is a strategic adviser to many serious people.

