“Simmons can be a point guard on a championship team. Absolutely, ”says Doc Rivers – Basketball

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers did not confirm his words about point guard Ben Simmons after his elimination from the playoffs-2021 in the second round in communication with ESPN reporters today.

Then the 59-year-old specialist answered “I do not know” to the question of whether Simmons is capable of being a point guard on a championship team. Later insiders reportedthat Rivers’ line was one of Ben’s reasons for discontent with the Philadelphia club.

“I didn’t actually say that. Such misinterpretations make our work difficult. I just answered the guy’s question then, they say, guys, I will not answer these questions now. My answer had nothing to do with Ben. I just said that I do not understand the question and how to answer it.

– Then answer, can Simmons become the champion, playing for you?

– Yes. Absolutely, there is no doubt about it. Ben just does so many useful things on set.

Basketball is not limited to scoring. Ben Wallace has made a name for himself in this league. It was great to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame. And Dennis Rodman? These players have helped their teams win titles while earning a reputation as future Hall of Fame members without huge bombing talent along the way.

That being said, I think Ben is able to score a lot better than before, but that’s not the ability that makes him a great player. Simmons is a great basketball player for all the other aspects of his game, ”Rivers said.

