SKA – Salavat Yulaev. Forecast and bet for 2.33 / Predictions for hockey

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, SKA will host Salavat Yulaev. The game will take place at the Ice Palace on 23 September. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. SKA – Salavat Yulaev: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

SKA

Hockey players from St. Petersburg held eight meetings in the new season, in which they got 12 points. In the Western Conference standings, the team occupies the fourth line.

Start of the current regular season SKA celebrated with three victories. First, Severstal (3: 2) and Loko (4: 3 B) were beaten at a party, and later at home, the army team trampled Admiral (9: 2).

After a good start to the championship, the team Valeria Bragina suffered twice. Lost the club from the Neva to Avtomobilist (2: 4) and Torpedo (2: 3).

But the series of defeats did not last long, as in the last three matches SKA banged victories over Spartak (2: 0), Sochi (2: 0) and Amur (5: 1).

“Salavat Yulaev”

The Ufa team, after eight meetings, has 14 points, which makes it the first in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

The beginning of this season turned out for “Salavat Yulaeva” fabulous. In seven matches, the Ufa team defeated rivals of varying difficulty in regulation time.

Wards Tomi Lams beat Barys (5: 1), Avtomobilist (4: 2), Metallurg Mg (7: 2), Spartak (2: 1), Neftekhimik (5: 1), Kunlun (5: 1) and Dynamo Minsk (1: 0).

But in his last match, Salavat Yulaev lost points for the first time. At the same time, the Ufa team lost to not the most serious enemy at the moment – Severstal (1: 2).

Forecast and rate

SKA’s victory is estimated at 2.14, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.30, and for the victory of “Salavat Yulaev” – 3.08…

In the current season, St. Petersburg residents previously made a couple of misfires, while Yulaev walked unscathed before the fight with Severstal.