Skabelka risks being the second retired coach in the 2021/22 season. Lokomotiv is the main disappointment of the current KHL segment – 09/23/2021

In principle, it was, if we recall the ending of the previous season and the playoffs – in particular. The railroad workers walked the tournament distance not without failures, but ultimately finished the regular season in fourth position in the conference, after which they knocked out Jokerit in the first round of the playoffs, and then imposed a fierce struggle on the future Gagarin Cup finalist CSKA, dragging him into seven-match battle.

Obviously, this cannot satisfy – neither the fans of Lokomotiv, nor its management. Moreover, in contrast to last season, when Skabelka at the helm of the team left more than a pleasant impression. And especially – in contrast to the beginning of last autumn, when for some time the Yaroslavl club even headed the West. The work of the new coaching staff (and the 50-year-old Belarusian mentor was appointed on May 2, 2020) found enough compliments. Moreover, the leitmotif was this: they say, there will be more. Time will pass – and it will be, in general, o-ho, when Andrei Vladimirovich plunges headlong into affairs and his system starts working.

After nine matches, the team, led by a Belarusian specialist, is in ninth position and has seven points. This is even less than that of Vityaz and Sochi, which, not only were not considered favorites on the eve of the start of the regular season, on the contrary, were ranked as outsiders. The same amount – seven points – is in the assets of Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo” and “Severstal”, in addition, the hockey players from Cherepovets in relation to the more wealthy grandee have a fight in reserve. Total – the worst move in the distance in the Western conference so far only in Riga Dynamo – by the way, showing a very nice game.

In short, the first championship, held under the leadership of Skabelka, was undoubtedly positively assessed. The question of continuing cooperation with the Belarusian was not on the agenda at all – an affirmative answer was given by default. Actually, even if Lokomotiv showed an ordinary performance, it would have to think hard before parting with the helmsman. After all, the bosses trusted him so much that last spring they offered to shake hands for as much as three years – such conditions are often dictated by North American experts in the expectation of compensation in the event of early termination of the agreement. But such a thing in relation to “their own”, to which the Russians also refer to their neighbors from the West, is somewhat of a curiosity.

And now this snag will somehow have to be resolved. Because September did not work out for Lokomotiv – and that’s just to put it mildly. Of course, it is difficult to imagine that the club has lost its game so much that it will settle down for a long time at the bottom of the conference, behind the already mentioned Sochi and Vityaz, which have much more meager opportunities to make some noise in the league. However, the ambitions of the Yaroslavl team – again, here Skabelka did himself a disservice with last year’s results – extend far beyond just reaching the playoffs. Moreover, from a place that does not guarantee the advantage of his site in the first knockout round.

Total – there is information that the employer is seriously considering finding a replacement for Skabelka. And if you don’t even find it, just organize, so to speak, a shake-up by agreeing with the Belarusian to terminate the contract. According to Sport-Express, Lokomotiv will announce in the very near future that Skabelka is leaving the club – and thus will become the second coach in the current season, whose services they decided to refuse. Let’s remind, a little earlier “Amur” preferred to let Vladimir Vorobyov go to all four sides.

So why did Lokomotiv appear so unexpectedly in a completely different form? This is doubly surprising, since of the league leaders – at least as far as the West is concerned – Loko has left last year’s roster unchanged to the greatest extent. Nevertheless, there were some changes, and they were partly key.

Firstly, Edward Pauskale still plays in the club, in fact, without replacements. God knows what kind of backup he had last season, but Ilya Konovalov still gave in order to put his breathing in order in the hardest schedule, showing the percentage of reflected throws equal to 92.3. And, as practice shows, the 31-year-old Canadian has a direct relationship between the games played and reliability. When he is given more rest, he shows more attractive performance in those seasons.

Obviously, the departure of a number of attackers had a negative effect on the progress of the railway workers. In particular, Anton Lander. He had a poor performance in the previous playoffs, where he missed part due to injury, and in the other he did not score effective points. Apparently, the bosses thought that they could spend the legionnaire vacancy with greater benefit and did not offer a new agreement to the Scandinavian. Probably in vain. Because they lost a performer who was useful on both halves of the site, who went on the ice both in the majority and in the minority.

In addition, Vladimir Tkachev and Teemu Pulkkinen were in Traktor. It is not very clear what the clubs are guided by when, in principle, a Finn is released. Whatever colors he represents, he brings his glasses to the team invariably. Pulkkinen proved that he is able to avoid the difficulties of adaptation in any city, because immediately after the transition he begins to replenish his personal piggy bank. These attackers are definitely worth holding on to. For a second, he headed, while Loko was in the game, the scorer’s roster of the past Gagarin Cup. Well, Tkachev is the former captain of the squad. His departure, too, could not help but remain without a trace.

That is, of course, it could, in truth. Because it seemed that Lokomotiv had made a very successful selection. After all, it was not just that he let go of the players who worked hard for the good of the club. After all, I subscribed to them to replace exactly the same stars. If not more eminent. But they do not justify the advances so far. As well as zeros in employment contracts, of course.

Alexander Yelesin, returned from the AHL, has a 0 + 0 and “-2” indicator of usefulness after six meetings. Anton Sagadeev is in the infirmary. The worst “+/-” among forwards is Reed Boucher (-2), so 7 (4 + 3) points in nine fights is a weak excuse. With the former CSKA striker, Yaroslavl fraternized until April 2024 – and no matter how burned. So far, he does not even come close to bringing that profit into the Loko game, which he did in the army ranks.

At the same time, probably, the task of integrating new arrivals largely lies with the coaching staff. And so far Skabelka cannot cope with it. I wonder if they’ll give him more time. In any case, according to experts who have spoken in the Russian information space, the credit of trust in the same Dmitry Kvartalny from Ak Bars is much higher than that of Skabelka in Lokomotiv.