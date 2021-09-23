Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft will warn users about the risk of installing a new operating system. This is reported by The Verge.

As noted by the authors of the media, the corporation disclaims all responsibility for using Windows 11 on unsupported computers. When installing the system on older PCs, a warning will appear that the device does not meet the system requirements.

It is reported that the described window can be skipped, but only by signing a virtual agreement with the company. In it, the user waives future claims against Microsoft. In particular, the company’s lawyers remind that installing the OS on inappropriate devices threatens to cause system problems and even terminate the warranty on the PC.

The Verge contributors approached Microsoft for comment, but received no prompt response.

The material says that Microsoft has returned the PC Health Check application, designed to check the compatibility of computers and the new OS. “However, the program is misleading because it thinks my excellent 7th Gen Core i7 desktop gaming PC is not Windows 11 ready,” the author of the publication noted.

In late summer, Microsoft announced that users of older PCs may be left without Windows 11 updates. The public version of the operating system will be available for download from October 5th.