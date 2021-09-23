Space Marine May Get 10th Anniversary DLC

©

Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine may receive DLC in celebration of the 10th anniversary. As noted, on the game page on the SteamDB site, which collects information about Steam, there was a mention of a DLC called Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine – 10th Anniversary Extras Pack… That this may not be clear yet, but perhaps more information will appear in the near future.

Perhaps this could be seen as a sign that the game could return with a sequel, as showing sudden interest in a game that has been presumed dead and buried for the past 10 years is quite an interesting sign. There has been little chance of a sequel since the closure of THQ, which was the game’s publisher, but it’s possible THQ Nordic, which is bringing old franchises like Outcast and Destroy All Humans back to modern consoles, still owns the rights to Space Marine’s IP.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, released back in 2011, published by THQ and SEGA and developed by Relic Entertainment, is a third-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe in which you play as Space Marines. The game was praised for its bloody and enjoyable fights, an interesting story and characters, and a captivating world, as well as criticized for its short duration and for its cliffhanger finale.