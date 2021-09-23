Stone: Dadonov will perfectly complement Golden Knights

Vegas were rightly considered one of the top favorites of last season and confirmed that status in the second round series against Colorado. Then the “Golden Knights” lost in two starting matches with a total score of 3:10, but then won four wins in a row and moved on. True, Vegas failed to break the resistance of Montreal in the Stanley Cup semi-finals (2-4), but Golden Knights were again close to the championship.

“Obviously, the end of the season was not the best, and it was a big disappointment. In my opinion, we had a chance to win. I think we could have given the fight to Tampa, but I understand that each of the eliminated teams thinks the same Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told NHL.com as part of the 2021 NHL / NHLPA media tour.

“However, there are a lot of positives to be learned from last season,” Stone continued. find a way to win. So now we’ll learn from our mistakes. “

Video: MON-VGN match # 6: Lehkonen wins OT streak

“In the series with Montreal we were faced with a very difficult line of defense, against which we had to somehow play, – added Stone. – They were able to close almost all the best opponents in all four series. better than all of us. “

In the offseason in the “Vegas” there were changes. The team was left by goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury, who for a long time was the main star of the club. Also gone are defender Nick Holden and strikers Ryan Reeves, Cody Glass and Tomas Nosek. Instead, the Golden Knights roster has been joined by forwards Nolan Patrick, Brett Howden and Evgeny Dadonov, so the club’s roster remains very deep.

It is the Russian who is considered the main summer acquisition of “Vegas”, which has now added even more variability in the attack. The 32-year-old striker at the new club will have a great chance to restart his career and compete for the main trophy. In 55 games last season in the “Ottawa” Dadonov scored only 20 (13 + 7) points and now clearly wants to rehabilitate himself.

“He has a lot of speed, but his main quality is that he scores goals,” Stone said, answering a question about joining Dadonov’s club. “I know that last season was not the best for him, but at the same time, it seems to me that for hundreds of guys in the league, the last championship turned out to be something like a year’s vacation. ”

Video: VAN-OTT: Holtby failed to throw Dadonov

“I’ve seen almost every goal he scored for Florida and it was very inspiring for me,” Stone said. “People around him say that he needs to play with good players (to show good results), but who doesn’t need to play alongside good players to be successful? Dadonov is a guy who will complement our team very well.”

In “Vegas” in the top 6 on the flanks are already playing the same Stone, as well as Max Pacioretti, Jonathan Marchesso and Riley Smith. Therefore, it is expected that Dadonov will start the season on the right edge of the third link, but sooner or later the Russian may have a chance to play in the first or second three of the Golden Knights attack. Well, a place in one of the two special brigades of the majority for a Russian is practically guaranteed. All that remains is to have a good training camp opening later this week. And so far, this is precisely the first task and goal of Dadonov.

The goal of Vegas for the new season is also obvious. The team wants to take the Stanley Cup. And Golden Knights have been close to this goal every year since its inception. In 2018 – defeat in the final against Washington, in 2019 – a memorable and offensive defeat in the seventh match of the first round against San Jose. In 2020 and 2021 – defeats in the semifinals from Dallas and Montreal, respectively. Potential and line-up give Vegas an opportunity to fight for the trophy, but so far something is not working out.

“It’s a shame that we lost (in the series with the Canadiens), because four years Vegas went quite far, but they never made it to the top,” Stone said. we had the opportunity to win. We made two attempts and we had a good chance (for the championship). We went through the tests in this locker room, and we have several Stanley Cup winners in our squad. We have guys who played in the Cup final. ” …

Video: MON-OTT: Dadonov made a double with the help of Anisimov

“If you look at some of the teams that have become champions, you can see that they had to go through losses first,” Stone added. “I think it’s just part of the experience. If you don’t learn from it, you won’t win.”

In the new season, “Vegas” will again enter as one of the main favorites in the fight for the Stanley Cup. The team’s offensive remains one of the best in the league, while the Golden Knights will continue to play scoring goals such as Shi Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez. So Stone expects that his current club will still manage to achieve the main goal and take the trophy.

“In my opinion, we have never had such a deep roster,” said the Vegas forward. which I have ever played. And I am very happy about that. “

“Our goal every season is to win the Stanley Cup. And that’s all we think about,” Stone added. “We won conference finals, we were in the finals. And we lost there, and it’s still heartbreaking. yes, our only goal is to win the Stanley Cup. “