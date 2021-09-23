Stroll: Contract with Whitmarsh is the right decision

At a press conference in Sochi, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was asked to comment on the news about the arrival of such an authoritative specialist as Martin Whitmarsh to the team.

Lance Stroll: “It’s great to have Martin Whitmarsh join us and help the Aston Martin F1 grow. I think a lot of talented people have joined us over the past few months, and with Martin coming in, the team will have a great addition.

Now the construction of a new base is underway, and Martin’s invitation is a very rational decision. All of this leads us to the goal that we want to achieve in the coming years.

I am also glad to continue cooperation with Sebastian Vettel, this year we interacted well, really adjusted each other. I have a very experienced and knowledgeable teammate who played in championship teams, piloted excellent cars, and his knowledge really helps our team.

It’s hard for me to compare Sebastian with his former partners, and at various times I collaborated with Felipe Massa and Sergio Perez. Each rider has his own strengths, and as I said, Sebastian is a professional of the highest level, and it is important for our team that he has a rich experience of victories.

I haven’t thought about the tasks that we will have to solve in 2022 yet. While I am fully focused on this season, there are still a lot of races until the end of the championship. Next year, the technical regulations will change very significantly, perhaps this will affect the balance of power, but how exactly – we will not know until the pre-season tests. Then it will become clearer at what level we are, what the rivals are capable of, but it’s too early to think about it.

As for our possible results in Sochi, we’ll see how everything will turn out, because it seems that this weekend we will have very interesting weather, and I have no experience of piloting on this track in the rain. But I’m setting myself up to be as productive as possible on the track in tomorrow’s training sessions. ”