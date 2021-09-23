Student Tutberidze Petrosyan won the short program at the Grand Prix stage in Ljubljana, Samodelkina fourth, video skates, figure skating – September 23, 2021

The selection for the Junior Grand Prix finals has reached the home stretch – there are only three stages left. For most skaters, the tournament in Ljubljana, which started today, became the second of two, but since this season Russia was left without stages in Courchevel, ISU decided to distribute tickets to Osaka not by the total of places, but by the total of points. So that full clarity with getting to the final will come only after the rental in Linz.

In the capital of Slovenia, the Russian national team is represented Adelia Petrosyan and Sophia Samodelkina… Moreover, if Adelia had a two-week pause between the stages, then Sophia flew to Ljubljana immediately after Krasnoyarsk.

Today Samodelkina opened the first warm-up. For juniors in the short program, a solo triple axel is prohibited, but there is a mandatory solo flip. Therefore, girls who own a trixel often take risks and declare ultra-si in a cascade with a sheepskin coat. In Krasnoyarsk, Sophia was left without an element, but today the trixel turned out – through the three I managed to attach a double sheepskin coat.

Everything else was done clearly and with good pluses: snipe, triple flip and spins with a track to the 4th level. Samodelkina received 65.56 points – an intermediate fourth place.

Petrosyan arrived in Ljubljana in the status of the second junior in Russia – it was Adelia who won silver at the championship in Krasnoyarsk. Today, a student of Tutberidze, for the first time in her career, won an international short program: there was no trixel, but all the elements received high judges’ allowances.

Adelia did not become the best in technique (she lost her level on the track), however, due to excellent components, she finished the day on the first line.

Between the Russians settled down Lindsay Thorngren and Minhai Kim – both beat Petrosyan in technique, but lost to both her and Samodelkina in terms of components.

The free program will take place on Saturday and will start at 12:00 Moscow time.

