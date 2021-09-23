Sushinsky: Kaprizov’s salary is the entire limit of CSKA. He signed a good contract

Former president of Omsk “Avangard” and ex-forward of the Russian national team Maxim Sushinsky shared his opinion on the new contract Kirill Kaprizova with Minnesota Wild. Sushinsky himself played in the American team from 2000 to 2001.

“We met with him in the summer, just discussing the topic, whether this is his team. The first proposal was 10 years old. I advised him not to sign such a contract. Cyril himself understood that he could not agree to such an offer. Our opinions agreed on this. Kirill did the right thing to pause the negotiations, because, given his level of play last season, he might be worthy of a bigger contract. I think he signed a good contract.

Would you leave for Russia if you hadn’t signed? And who will give him that kind of money here? CSKA? How? There is a salary limit. Kaprizov’s salary is the entire limit of CSKA. Where would they take all the other players?

It was possible to bargain for up to three years under the contract. Anything can happen in five years – it can be exchanged, and something else.

Is there a command that I would recommend to Kirill? It’s hard to advise. Now Tampa is on top, in five years, maybe Minnesota will be on top. They will find funding, add money and decide that they will be the top club in the NHL, ”Sushinsky quoted Metaratings as saying.