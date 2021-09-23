“Tactics for the battle with Usik? Just win “

“I will hurt him and beat him,” promises Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KO) before the fight with Alexander Usik (18-0, 13 KOs) this coming Saturday, making it clear that the jokes and courtesies are over.

Anthony Joshua

On the eve of their fight, the opponents conducted media training, although it was difficult to call it training. Both boxers showed very little.

“I’ll hit him hard with my right hand, whether it’s a right cross or a right uppercut. The goal is to win, and I want to hurt him or beat him until my victory is declared. I do not focus on any particular blow, for any action I am ready to do everything that will lead me to victory. I can box on the front leg and I can also box on the back leg, there is no special tactic, the tactic is to win this fight. This is a new stage in my career, “- said A.J., adding that preparing for the fight with Usyk, he almost completely changed his training with coach Rob McCracken. – Just a bag and a lot of sparring. Like in the old days of Rocky Marciano. “